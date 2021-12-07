LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

(CNN) — Olivia Rodrigo is scheduling on hitting the road in 2022.

The “Drivers License” songstress has announced her “Sour” tour in support of her debut album of the same name.

Rodrigo, 18, will kick off the tour in San Francisco in April and winds down in London in July.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy has removed Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark (who performs as St. Vincent) from contention as songwriters on Rodrigo’s “Sour,” which Grammy nominated album of the year.

According to the New York Times, the trio had been part of the ballot as songwriters on the album after similarities between Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” and Swift’s 2019 “Cruel Summer” were recognized.

But the Grammys doesn’t recognize “interpolations,” which is when snippets of music are recreated rather than sampled from the original.

“Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track, ‘Deja Vu,'” the academy said in a statement. “In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for ‘Sour.'”

Swift is still up for album of the year with her album “Evermore.”

