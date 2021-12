SEATTLE, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Another forecast with a lot of rain! Showers will remain scattered in the first hours of Tuesday, giving us a mostly dry period for the first half of the day. There will still be plenty of clouds overhead, but that’s the best opportunity to get outside for a walk or run without getting drenched. Another pattern of showers moves in as we head into the afternoon, continuing into the night and Wednesday as well.