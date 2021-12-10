ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

THE MOST AMAZING DOGS OF 2021 – DOGS OF THE YEAR returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way into our hearts. Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight present the Top Dog stories of 2021, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible! Dogs being honored include the quick-thinking heroic Clover; Levi, the official Dog of Pennsylvania; the pawsome work of Mercy, a vital part of K9’s suburb scent detection; the fancy and fierce eight-year-old rescue pup Miss Pickles, the Drag Pug; the inspiring Ricochet, the Surfing Pup; and Service dog Sampson, the first canine to be given access to a Chemistry lab at the University of Illinois and paving the way for the disabled. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Produced by JUMA Entertainment. Original airdate 12/16/2021 @ 8pm.