Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Posts Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Hosting #UFC269 fight night at the crib with a whole heap of family. #Heartfull pic.twitter.com/92uM0URSMK — Robert C. Riley (@RobRileyNYC) December 12, 2021

Hey Siri what does it mean when you have an intense craving for sour apple skittles — Maddison Brown (@maddbrown1) December 7, 2021

Can’t watch the episode tonight with you all because I’ll be at the People’s Choice Awards, but it’s a fun one and @madelainepetsch is glorious. Please tune in ❤️🌹💋 #rivervale — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 8, 2021

Riv out here stuntin on em 😂❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bulp5whm5B — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) December 12, 2021

We edited my episode of @CWBatwoman for 10 hours today. Very tired and Very hypedddd 🦇🤘🏾❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/qom5pLCJtO — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) December 10, 2021

Another picture with my hero. Wow. Nez. pic.twitter.com/0lD2D9HLXR — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) December 10, 2021

So can we at least agree that Claudette’s man, Jimmy, is far worse a man than Logan? 😤 @4400writersroom #CW4400 — Cory Jeacoma (@cocojeacoco) December 7, 2021

My heart goes out to the people who were affected by last nights storms. The devastation and loss of life are heartbreaking. I love y’all and I’m so sorry for your losses. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 11, 2021