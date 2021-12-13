THE RACE TO THE TEMPLE RUN CONTINUES – Cristela Alonzo cheers on four teams, including an engaged couple, business partners, a married couple, and siblings, as they compete to win the chance at the Temple Run and $25,000 (#110). Original airdate 12/19/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.