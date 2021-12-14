A VERY CARRINGTON CHRISTMAS – Carrington Manor is decorated to the hilt as only the Carringtons can but all is not well at the Manor. Kirby (Maddison Brown), Liam (Adam Huber), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) all deal with the recent events in very different ways. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) come to agreement regarding his political future. Dominique (Michael Michele) proceeds with her plans and turns to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) for some much-needed assistance. Meanwhile, Alexis remains in jail and only Amanda (Eliza Bennett) seems to show any support. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed by Kenny Leon (#502). Original airdate 12/20/2021 @ 9pm.