SEATTLE, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – The unsettled weather pattern continues with at least a chance of showers each and every day of the extended forecast. The showers will be hit or miss as we head into early Tuesday morning, but it will be chilly enough that there could be a few snowflakes mixed in with the raindrops. The ground is too warm for anything to accumulate, however. The chance of rain showers does continue as we head into early afternoon followed by scattered showers in the evening.