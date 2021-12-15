With New Agreement Kicking Off in 2022, Long-Running Partnership Extends Into Second Decade

The CW Closes Out This Year with The Exclusive Broadcast of the “2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One” Tonight with Performances by Ed Sheeran, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR and more

December 15, 2021 (New York, NY) – iHeartMedia and The CW announced today a new multi-year agreement for The CW to remain the exclusive television broadcast and video streaming partner for both the star-studded two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival and the annual holiday iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event. The CW and iHeartMedia have been partners on these events since 2012.

“The CW is thrilled to continue our partnership with iHeartMedia to bring today’s most dynamic performers and groundbreaking artists directly to fans and viewers,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “As we enter into a new decade of collaboration, The CW is looking forward to serving as the exclusive TV broadcast and video streaming partner of both of these can’t-miss events for years to come.”

“From the beginning, we have been attracted to The CW’s young audience reach, and this new agreement will extend our partnership with the Network into a second decade,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Each year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour attract the biggest superstars in music, and this partnership extends the reach of these iconic events into to the homes of millions of viewers around the country.”

Since their inception, the iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball have featured performances from over 400 artists including Paul McCartney, Jay Z, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Drake, U2, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Rihanna, Keith Urban, Fleetwood Mac, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Billie Eilish, Luke Bryan, Usher, The Weeknd, Journey and Olivia Rodrigo.

The national 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour across 10 U.S. cities will culminate with The CW Network’s television special on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST featuring performances from Ed Sheeran, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR and more, as well as a special appearance from Jimmy Fallon and more. The special will re-air on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

More information about the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, including dates and performance line-ups, will be announced at a later date.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About The CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, now broadcasts across the week, offering fourteen-hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday, beginning in Fall 2021. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported CWTV.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. Additionally, The CW broadcasts a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network CW Seed launched in 2013 and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series.