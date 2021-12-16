SEATTLE, Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Wednesday’s showers are going to dwindle as we head into early Thursday morning. There’s still a possibility of rainfall at any point during the day on Thursday, but they’re going to be pretty far and few between. The odds of getting outside to do something without getting wet are much higher than the past few days even while there may be a few passing showers, followed by a dry break taking hold Thursday evening. Friday’s forecast is looking mostly dry, starting out in the mid-thirties, while rain is widespread in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday will follow with off and on showers.