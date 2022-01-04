Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Naomi: A new Hero on The CW – Entertainment Weekly

Naomi Review: A Charming and Compelling New Chapter of DC Television – Comicbook

All American: Homecoming is Officially Happening: Everything You Need To Know About The Spinoff – US Magazine

Cole Sprouse Celebrates Riverdale‘s 100th Episode: “It’s Been a Wild Ride” – People

Ava DuVernay Introduces New CW Black Superhero Series Naomi – Black Enterprise

The CW Has a New Superhero And Her Name is Naomi – Popsugar

Superman & Lois Season 2 Cast Discusses Show’s Family of Heroes – Bleeding Cool

Javicia Leslie Interview: Batwoman – Screenrant