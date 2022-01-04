TRUTH HURTS – A truth-inducing ritual takes hold of a town-wide cocktail party, yielding volcanic emotional confessions and a surprising romantic connection for Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, one of Ryan’s (Riley Smith) business contacts comes to town with an offer that may be connected to a recent wrongful death. Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Scott Wolf. Jesse Ellis directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#310). Original airdate 1/7/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.