Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
99 years here and millions of laughs left behind. Pretty fantastic. pic.twitter.com/usm2P9y9cR
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 31, 2021
Okay so when y’all find a new show that you love do you go find the whole cast on social media and fangirl/ follow every person? LOL it’s me rn
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) December 29, 2021
I don’t know why y’all insist this year was a challenge when we so clearly “glowed up!” 😂😂
May 2022 bring everyone a healthy, happier year filled with potential, love, … a break. Wishing you and yours a safe and Happy New Year!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #AKF pic.twitter.com/T19y4qEisk
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 31, 2021
May 2022 be easy on you and yours like what 22 sounds like in Cantonese – Yee Yee – easy easy!
Lord knows 21 was hard on all of us. HNY! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/ql38wc0geb
— Tzi Ma (@tzima8) January 2, 2022
California Winters 💙❄️✨ pic.twitter.com/zkV9Aax7TD
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) December 29, 2021
Sets New Years Resolution to be strong and keep it together
*watches HP reunion*
Wait, start the year again
— Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) January 1, 2022
"Slowing down enables you to act in a high quality way.
Kind rather than curt. Polished rather than sloppy.
It's hard to be thoughtful when you're in a rush."
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 31, 2021
Back at ya, @ava Welcome, @TheCWNaomi !!! https://t.co/YhsiZYAftw
— Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) January 4, 2022
So proud and honored that @pennjillette has some of my art at home! pic.twitter.com/CE6hdVmkiW
— Juan Luis Rubiales (@juanlurubiales) January 3, 2022
ok Station Eleven, you really picked up at the end of episode 4 and all of episode 5. I’m in!
— Michael Trevino (@Michael_Trevino) January 4, 2022
This was funnnnnn!!! I need to get back to unpacking. Love y’all! 🦇
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) January 4, 2022
Happy 11 months to my lil River Dante . Whole heart & then some 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7enyhJxgop
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) December 29, 2021