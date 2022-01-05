Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

99 years here and millions of laughs left behind. Pretty fantastic. pic.twitter.com/usm2P9y9cR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 31, 2021

Okay so when y’all find a new show that you love do you go find the whole cast on social media and fangirl/ follow every person? LOL it’s me rn — Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) December 29, 2021

I don’t know why y’all insist this year was a challenge when we so clearly “glowed up!” 😂😂 May 2022 bring everyone a healthy, happier year filled with potential, love, … a break. Wishing you and yours a safe and Happy New Year!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #AKF pic.twitter.com/T19y4qEisk — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 31, 2021

May 2022 be easy on you and yours like what 22 sounds like in Cantonese – Yee Yee – easy easy! Lord knows 21 was hard on all of us. HNY! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/ql38wc0geb — Tzi Ma (@tzima8) January 2, 2022

Sets New Years Resolution to be strong and keep it together *watches HP reunion* Wait, start the year again — Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) January 1, 2022

"Slowing down enables you to act in a high quality way. Kind rather than curt. Polished rather than sloppy. It's hard to be thoughtful when you're in a rush." –@JamesClear — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 31, 2021

So proud and honored that @pennjillette has some of my art at home! pic.twitter.com/CE6hdVmkiW — Juan Luis Rubiales (@juanlurubiales) January 3, 2022

ok Station Eleven, you really picked up at the end of episode 4 and all of episode 5. I’m in! — Michael Trevino (@Michael_Trevino) January 4, 2022

This was funnnnnn!!! I need to get back to unpacking. Love y’all! 🦇 — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) January 4, 2022