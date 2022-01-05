SEASON PREMIERE

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#201). Original airdate 1/11/2022 @ 8pm.