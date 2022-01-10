Tacoma, WA – It’s time to get out! And throughout 2021, and now 2022, that’s exactly what people are doing and they’re doing it in RV’s! Renewed interest in family camping and outdoor recreation has spurred RV sales across the nation. From new buyers looking for an affordable escape for weekend adventure and families intent on escaping the confines of home to retirees ready to hit the road in safety and comfort, RV’s of all sizes and descriptions are enjoying new-found popularity. Historically low interest rates make owning a new RV easier-than-ever. With hundreds of units at the show and on sale, the Tacoma RV Show presented by BECU is the best place to shop and buy an RV in the Northwest. It’s only 4 days so don’t miss the side-by-side shopping convenience and savings!

What: The Northwest’s largest RV show featuring more than 165 different brands and hundreds of towable RV’s and motorhomes. With 130,000 square feet of exhibit space there are literally miles of aisles to stroll and purchase the best and brightest in RV’s tailored to the Northwest.

Who: More than a dozen of the area’s top RV dealers, under one roof, will be showcasing motorhomes, campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, tent trailers, pop-up trailers and teardrop trailers.

Why: The best deals, selection and shopping experience for RV buyers looking to land a new or used RV. Be sure to check out financing through BECU that makes owning a new RV easier than ever. It’s the best ticket in town with plenty to see and buy.

When: Thursday, January 20th, 2022 through Sunday, January 23rd, 2022.

Thursday, January 20th – Friday, January 21st – 11AM – 8PM

Saturday, January 22nd – 10AM – 8PM

Sunday, January 23rd – 10AM – 5PM

Where: Tacoma Dome

2727 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

COVID: Safety first. The Tacoma RV Show is committed to producing a zero transmission event. Expect, mandatory face protection for everyone at the event at all times. Social distancing standards of at least 6’. The State is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending the event.

Tickets: $12 General Admission (13 and older)

Half price admission to BECU members – You’ll find details in the BECU newsletter. FREE to children 12 & under

A $2 off discount coupon is available through TacomaRVShow.com. This coupon is valid every day of the Show.

Parking: Parking for this Tacoma Dome event is FREE.

For complete show information including exhibitors, brands and directions to the Tacoma Dome visit: TacomaRVShow.com.