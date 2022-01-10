Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Naomi Star Kaci Walfall Talks Entering The Arrowverse – SyFy Wire

Naomi — “Pilot” — Image Number: NMI101a_0218r — Pictured: Kaci Walfall as Naomi — Photo: Fernando Decillis/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Superman & Lois Season Two: The Showrunner Teases New Villains – SyFy Wire

Superman & Lois — “What Lies Beneath” — Image Number: SML201b_0116r.jpg — Pictured: Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo– Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

The 10 Best Nancy Drew Quotes – ScreenRant

Nancy Drew — “The Spellbound Juror” — Image Number: NCD311a_0132r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Scott Wolf as Carson and Erica Cerra as D.A. Jean Rosario — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Ava DuVernay Gets Into The Superhero Game With Naomi – Pajiba

Naomi — “Pilot” — Image Number: NMI101e_0114r — Pictured (L-R): Daniel Puig as Nathan and Kaci Walfall as Naomi — Photo: Boris Martin/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Superman & Lois Season Two: Jordan Elsass on Johnathan Kent – Bleeding Cool

The CW: Superman & Lois