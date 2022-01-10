THE SUMARIAN LEGEND OF GILGAMESH – Cristela Alonzo cheers on four teams as they compete to win the chance at the Temple Run and $25,000 (#112). Original airdate 1/16/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.