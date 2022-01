IT’S DANGEROUS TO IGNORE MOTHER NATURE… – A technology-addicted man receives a strange plant from his boyfriend, but soon experiences disturbing changes to his mind and body as the plant takes root in his apartment. Donald Heng, Michael Ayres and Allyson Grant star. Vera Miao directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#301). Original airdate 1/16/2022 @ 9:30pm.