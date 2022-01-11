THE AFTERMATH – The scene is chaotic, and everyone is still reeling after Mildred’s (Autumn Best) on camera performance, meanwhile the government tries to figure out their next move. Rev (Derrick A. King) is confused by his new ability, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones) get some unexpected news, and no one seems to know Ladonna’s (Khailah Johnson) whereabouts. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Cory Jeacoma, and AMARR. Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson (#109). Original airdate 1/17/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.