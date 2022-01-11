Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Ok, I only want to hear from people who have played The Sims from the beginning (or at least Sims 2). Do I go back to playing Sims 3 or do I try Sims 4? Choose wisely. — Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) January 3, 2022

Organizing is my happy place. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/m6E2afa9CQ — Elaine Hendrix Ⓥ (@elaine4animals) January 9, 2022

Man, @BobSaget. I’ve been texting back and forth with people, kind, beautiful and hysterical stories about Bob. He was so great in every way. He always cheered me up. pic.twitter.com/JVfNr2uMFv — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022

We were running out the clock instead of taking a knee. If Brandon Staley doesn’t call that timeout, we don’t kick the Field Goal… — Michael Trevino (@Michael_Trevino) January 10, 2022