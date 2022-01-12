ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend day one of Royal Ascot 2021 at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(CNN) — Simon Cowell and his longtime partner, Lauren Silverman, are getting married, a representative for the “America’s Got Talent” judge confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

The representative gave no further details, but the Sun stated that the pair got engaged during a recent break to Barbados.

Cowell, aged 62, and Silverman, now 44, began their public relationship in 2013, shortly after Silverman’s ex-husband and Cowell’s close friend, Andrew Silverman, filed for divorce in July, claiming the pair were involved in an extramarital affair.

“The X Factor” creator and Silverman, a New York socialite, welcomed their first son, Eric, in 2014. Silverman also has a son from a previous marriage.

When previously questioned on fellow “American Idol” alum Ryan Seacrest’s radio show if he planned to marry Silverman, Cowell said, “Let’s put it this way, I wouldn’t expect her to be a single mother.”

The reality TV executive told Britain’s OK! magazine in November that he and Silverman are “closer than ever,” revealing the “romance is still alive” between them.

“Covid-19 was the real test,” he said.

“Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not. And we really, really did. So, to answer your question… yes, the romance is still alive!”

