Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host Gala Event Simulcast Live on The CW Network and TBS From the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel

January 13, 2022 (Burbank, CA) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network and TBS on its new night, Sunday, March 13 from 7:00-10:00pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings). The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will be presented in-person at a gala event co-hosted by acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs and actress, comedian, author and podcaster Nicole Byer at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California. The Critics Choice Awards will also air in many countries throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia.

The Critics Choice Association is working with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to ensure that the proper COVID-19 protocols to keep all attendees safe and comfortable will be in place on March 13.

“Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

As previously announced, “Belfast” and “West Side Story” lead this year’s Critics Choice Awards film contenders, having earned eleven nominations each. In addition to a Best Picture nod, “Belfast” received nominations for Best Supporting Actor for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble, while Kenneth Branagh could take home both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay trophies. Steven Spielberg also received a Best Director nomination for his Best Picture contender “West Side Story,” while two of the film’s standout performers, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, will be vying for Best Supporting Actress and Rachel Zegler earned a nod for Best Young Actor/Actress. The list of Best Picture hopefuls featured several more films with impressive nomination counts, including “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” which picked up ten each. Denis Villeneuve earned a Best Director nomination for “Dune,” while Hans Zimmer is up for Best Score, and Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan were nominated for Best Costume Design. “The Power of the Dog” was recognized with a Best Actor nod for Benedict Cumberbatch, a Best Supporting Actor nod for Kodi Smit-McPhee, and a Best Supporting Actress nod for Kirsten Dunst, while Jane Campion was nominated for Best Director.

Meanwhile, HBO’s “Succession” leads the Critics Choice Awards series nominations, collecting nods in eight categories. In addition to Best Drama Series the show racked up a slew of acting nominations including nods for both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all earned nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) and “Evil” (Paramount+) also scored multiple series nominations, earning five each.

The final round of voting for the Critics Choice Awards will take place March 9-11.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations. The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

