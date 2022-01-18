Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) January 15, 2022
Seems like a good day for crispy potatoes its been a while
— Maddison Brown (@maddbrown1) January 16, 2022
— Adam Huber Brasil • Fã Clube (@adamhuberbrasil) January 16, 2022
Partner ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ujsOaQ7Gqu
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) January 15, 2022
Just letting Superman know that I’m here if he needs me! 🦇 #Batwoman #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/GpcpWJsiz3
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) January 14, 2022
@meagantandy it’s a gif now and I couldn’t love it more https://t.co/FlAoor90cG
— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) January 15, 2022
I wrote some stuff about how much I loved #BobSaget. https://t.co/9F3ZaMAzDf
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 15, 2022
From Reddit: pic.twitter.com/qebtIP0u0n
— Teller (@MrTeller) January 15, 2022
Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere is tonight! 8/7c on the CW. If you check it out, I hope you enjoy it. Also, wishing everyone out there a healthy and happy new year!
@cwsupermanandlois #SupermanAndLois https://t.co/0pRAM4noBr
— Tyler Hoechlin (@tylerhoechlin) January 12, 2022
Don't miss this. This will be the 2nd-most entertaining thing you see this next week… https://t.co/8ZbdOfAhAo
— Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) January 16, 2022
2022 Mood: Ciara ❤️🔥🖤👠 pic.twitter.com/JmE9jEUuYc
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) January 12, 2022
We back tonight @TheCW_Legends pic.twitter.com/ImC9njQF2G
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) January 12, 2022
— Tala Ashe (@talaashe) January 16, 2022
— Riley Smith (@RileySmith) January 15, 2022
We had a wonderful premiere of NAOMI on @TheCW last night. Now streaming free on the app. Enjoy!
Signing off for a while. Thanks to all who supported this work with your warmth and encouragement. Onward! A. pic.twitter.com/sJxPiULzao
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 12, 2022