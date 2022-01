OF ALL MY TOYS, I LOVE THIS DOLL THE BEST… – A babysitter’s latest gig takes a sinister turn when she discovers the controlling little girl has a collection of evil dolls. Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg and Rami Kahlon star. Kailey & Sam Spears directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#304). Original airdate 1/23/2022 @ 9:30pm.