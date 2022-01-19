MARCH showcases the eclectic and energetic group of college students at Prairie

View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section

players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching

bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade

point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest

ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming,

Texas A&M and Southern University. As MARCH shares the personal and unique stories

of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores

the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band

is an integral part of that rich history.

From Stage 13, MARCH is executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough,

Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes.