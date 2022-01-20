“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Conjures Up a Brand New Season

The Magic Continues with New Episodes of “Masters of Illusion”

“World’s Funniest Animals” Is Back with Paw-some New Episodes

January 20, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network announced today the renewal of three hit alternative series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season, including the captivating magic competition PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, the awe-inspiring magical showcase MASTERS OF ILLUSION and the fur-ociously funny WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. The 2022-23 premiere dates for these series will be announced at a later time.

Renewed for a ninth season, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The remote studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The remote studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.

Hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “How I Met Your Mother”), PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Penn & Teller: BS”), Andrew Golder (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”) and Lincoln Hiatt (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), MASTERS OF ILLUSION returns for its ninth season on The CW showcasing great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”), and Al Schwartz (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 and 2014, “The Gulf is Back”).

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will return for a third season and is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Best of Poster 2021,” “Popstar! Today”) who, along with her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets.

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.