The game will be for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ lets fans use lightsabers and choose from over 300 characters to play. It spans nine “Star Wars” movies and a few spin offs.
The game is meant to appeal to kids of all ages, and will feature a Galaxy Map that grows as you visit more planets. Players can also participate in space battles in some of Star Wars’ most iconic vehicles.READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
The game, first announced is 2019, is now set for release on April 5 after multiple delays.
See the trailer here.
