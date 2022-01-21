A trailer for LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is displayed during the Microsoft Corp. Xbox event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Microsoft introduced its new Xbox console that will be four times more powerful than the current generation Xbox One X, thanks to an AMD processor that allows for 120 frames per second. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CNN) — Jedi Order rejoice: A trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ is here.

The game will be for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ lets fans use lightsabers and choose from over 300 characters to play. It spans nine “Star Wars” movies and a few spin offs.

The game is meant to appeal to kids of all ages, and will feature a Galaxy Map that grows as you visit more planets. Players can also participate in space battles in some of Star Wars’ most iconic vehicles.

The game, first announced is 2019, is now set for release on April 5 after multiple delays.

See the trailer here.

