“Great Chocolate Showdown” is a new ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series where 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative and exciting chocolate based challenges. In order to survive the competition from week-to-week and avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle our panel of world renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned

“Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize. “Great Chocolate Showdown” is produced by Architect Films in association with Corus Studios for Food Network Canada. Executive producers are Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton and supervising producer is Jennifer Pratt.