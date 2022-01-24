PUYALLUP, WA – Washington State’s largest Sportsmen’s Show, The Washington Sportsmen’s Show, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, February 2-6, 2022. Expect to see hundreds of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment, supplies and services, along with several exciting features like: The Outdoor Cooking Competition, public lands advocate and hunter Randy Newberg, Toyota’s Fistful of Cheaters, Garmin Tech Center, survival expert Brett Stoffel, the Head & Horns Competition and two special evening events along with dozens of new exhibitors and new seminar speakers.

WHAT:

With hundreds of exhibitors there’s an incredible variety of exhibits for anglers, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to walk, view and purchase. Meet public lands advocate and hunter Randy Newberg. Attend the Garmin Tech Center and Fishing and Hunting Centers and learn form the best. And new for 2022 are two evening special events featuring Addicted Fishing’s movie “Kings Return” on Friday night and Leif Steffny of NW Fishing Secrets on Saturday night. For complete details visit: thesportshows.com.

WHO:

The nation’s top manufacturers and retailers in fishing, hunting, outdoor apparel, boats, footwear and boots, art, knives, food, camp cooking, optics, fishing and outdoor electronics, crabbing, RV’s, trucks, trailers, guides, outfitters, camping equipment, dozens of seminars and much more!

WHY:

The Washington Sportsmen’s Show only comes to Puyallup once-a-year for 5 days. It’s the best ticket in town with plenty to experience and see. More than ever, we need to come together as a community, be part of the recovery and come out to support local small businesses

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 2nd – Sunday, February 6th, 2022

Wednesday – Friday, February 2nd – 4th 12 PM – 8 PM

Saturday, February 5th 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, February 6th 10 AM – 4 PM

WHERE:

Washington State Fair Events Center

110 9th Avenue SW

Puyallup, WA 98371

TICKETS:

Adult – $15

Junior (6-16) – $5

Kids 5 and under – FREE

Military Discount – $10 (with any valid military ID)

Two Day Pass – $24

$2 Discount Coupon is available on the Washington Sportsmen’s Show website at TheSportShows.com.

PARKING:

Onsite parking – FREE ($12 Value)