SERIES PREMIERE

Ten home bakers embark on their first decadent chocolate Technique Test as they take on the art of tempering and create a dessert that represents their personality. In the Chocolate Elimination Challenge, they deliver s’more creativity when they reimagine a campfire classic for our panel of esteemed judges that includes renowned pastry chef and best-selling author, Anna Olson, award-winning cake designer, Cynthia Stroud and master chocolatier and pastry chef, Steven Hodge. Three contestants will be granted immunity while one baker will be sent home. (#101). Original airdate 1/29/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. 