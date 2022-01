I WANTED ALL OF HER… – A couple’s quarrel takes a dark and violent turn revealing how far one of them will go to protect the one they love. Sarah Himadeh, Samer Salem, Michael Benyaer, Irma Leong, Nilo Ghajar and Coulton Jackson star. Heidi Saman directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi. (#307). Original airdate 1/30/2022 @ 9:30pm.