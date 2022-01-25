Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

It’s official – from the streets of Fayetteville, AR into our home & hearts, please meet: Lolly Hendrix 🖤🤍 #rescuecat #cowcat pic.twitter.com/Pxw2QTVQwr — Elaine Hendrix Ⓥ (@elaine4animals) January 23, 2022

Listening to some Neville Goddard on this rainy Monday 🌧 🤍 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) January 18, 2022

Oh dear. Another great comedian. Another great Vegas star. Such a sweetheart. We will miss you #LouieAnderson. He saw us on Broadway and did an impersonation of the Midwest people seeing our show, “Why is the big guy yelling at us.” Made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/GLY3rcXR75 — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 21, 2022

Idk if I’m just lucky, but I just got my car registered and everything at the DMV, in and out in 15 minutes. 😮‍💨 — Cory Jeacoma (@cocojeacoco) January 24, 2022

Working on a scene with my now-verified brother @AlexGarfin this evening(don't miss his @cwsupermanlois IG takeover today for added entertainment), so can't watch Episode 2 with you. Let me know your thoughts below after you watch! — Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) January 18, 2022

So you’re telling me neither Boromir nor Faramir are played by Triple H… — Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) January 19, 2022