Presented by KornerPocket Billiardz

Part of the Northwest’s work from home design trend

Working from home is one of the top trends Northwesterners will see when the Seattle Home & Garden Show, the oldest and largest home show in the nation, opens its doors February 26 – March 6 at Lumen Field Event Center.

Whether they are remodeling existing spaces, building an addition to the home or putting something in the backyard, Northwesterners are spending more money than ever on creating remote work spaces, say Seattle Home & Garden Show exhibitors, who represent the leading builders, remodelers, design and landscape professionals in the region. According to them, it is a trend that is not going away but rather is here to stay.

Among the work from home products making their Northwest debut at the Seattle Home & Garden Show 2022 is the Mini-O, a complete mini backyard office that can be delivered in as little as four weeks. Manufactured for the Northwest market by Seattle Home & Garden Show exhibitor Carriage Houses Northwest, the Mini-O is a fully finished, climate-controlled mini backyard office that can be relocated if you move.

While many homeowners are either choosing to frame in walls or build additions for their home offices, a growing number are opting for backyard work spaces. “Backyard offices are great solutions,” says Kurt Galley of Carriage Houses Northwest. “They typically are less expensive than traditional home office remodels or additions, and offer the ability for solar and off grid options.”

The Mini-O comes with power outlets, USB ports, interior/exterior lighting and both air conditioning as well as an electric fireplace heater. The Mini-O can be customized in a variety of ways, including color choices, roofs and flooring. Installation takes as little as an hour with a forklift or crane, with on-site assembly or a do it yourself installation. Other options include an off-grid, solar package.

Parking

Plenty of parking will be available at Lumen Field Event Center Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free™” in designated lots courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5.00 with E-ticket purchase courtesy of BECU and Aqua Quip.

About the Seattle Home & Garden Show

Seattle Home & Garden Show runs Saturday, February 26 – Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lumen Field Event Center. Show hours are: Saturdays & Sundays 10 AM – 6 PM; Monday – Friday 11 AM – 5 PM. Admission is $15.00 Adults, $10.00 Seniors (60+), $9.00 Military, $3.00 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home & Garden Show at Lumen Field Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. E tickets are brought to you by BECU and Aqua Quip. “Too much to see, come back for free™”. Show visitors can register to return a second day for free.

The Seattle Home & Garden Show is sponsored by Master Builders Association and The Seattle Times. Toyota Official Show Vehicle.

