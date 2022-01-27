INFILTRATING – With some help from an unexpected person, the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (CaityLotz) tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is side lining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, LissethChavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle (#711). Original airdate 2/2/2022 @ 8pm.