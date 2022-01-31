Filed Under:Baby Shower, Bre Tiesi, Family, Nick Cannon, pregnancy
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Nick Cannon is seen leaving Fox 29\'s \'Good Day\' at FOX 29 Studios on November 02, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

    (CNN) — Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi were photographed together at a baby celebration over the weekend and now people are wondering if they are expecting a child together.

In photos published by TMZ, the pair are seen embracing and Cannon also cradles what appears to be Tiesi’s baby bump.

Tiesi is recently divorced from NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Neither she nor Cannon have openly commented on the nature of their relationship or a possible child.

Cannon made headlines last year after he welcomed four children within 14 months. He is a father of seven children with four mothers, including 10-year-old twins he shares with his ex-wife, superstar Mariah Carey.

Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 that his therapist believed he should practice celibacy for a bit and Cannon joked about taking a break from procreating.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” he said. “The Lord has blessed me with what I asked but ask and you shall receive. “

In December he mourned the loss of his youngest child, son Zen, who died at five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

CNN has reached out to reps for Cannon for comment.

