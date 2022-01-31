Great Chocolate Showdown -- “Choc Full of Impressions” -- Image Number: GCS102_0065 -- Pictured (L - R): Kathy, Andrew, Renu, and Trinity -- Photo: Jeremy Kohm/AFTwentyThree Productions Inc. -- © 2020 AFTwentyThree Productions Inc. All Rights Reserved
IMPRESS ME – Nine remaining home bakers use everyday items to make lasting chocolate impressions on the judges. Immunity is on the line for the bakers who are hoping for a fruitful outcome in the Chocolate Elimination Challenge (#102).. Original airdate 2/5/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.