Two Sentence Horror Stories -- “Erased” -- Image Number: TWO309_0017 -- Pictured (L - R): Mapuana Makia as Leilani -- Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Stage 13/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

THERE’S A STRANGER IN MY HOUSE… – A woman is determined to save her home and her family’s rich Hawaiian culture from being forgotten. Mapuana Makia, Leanne Khol Young, Eva Brooke Baker, Peter Shinkoda, Remy Marthaller, Nani Browne, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Jason McKinnon, Irma Leong and Jonel Earl star. Albert Shin directed the episode written by Liz Alper. (#309). Original airdate 2/6/2022 @ 9:30pm.