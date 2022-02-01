PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: Jennifer Garner attends the Atelier Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

(CNN) — Jennifer Garner is coming back to television.

Starz has publicized that Garner has been added to the revival of “Party Down” as a regular.

The actress is set to play play Evie, a producer in a relationship with Henry Pollard (played by Adam Scott).

Her last major TV role was as as Sydney Bristow in the hit action drama “Alias,” which ended in 2006.

Not that she’s been off the radar.

Garner’s verified Instagram account is extremely popular and last year she worked with first lady Jill Biden to promote the American Rescue Plan.

