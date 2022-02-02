PATRICK JOHN FLUEGER GUEST STARS – Logan (Cory Jeacoma) is the only witness to a savage crime, that, to all others does not seem to exist, meanwhile Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) stands up to a group of anti-4400’s. Mildred (Autumn Best) rallies the troops when she fears Milicent (guest star Raven Whitney) might be in trouble and we get a glimpse into the sisters’ lives growing up and the mysterious Caleb (guest star Patrick John Flueger). The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson and AMARR. Co-creator of the original USA series “The 4400” Scott Peters directs the episode written by Sunil Nayar (#112). Original airdate 2/7/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.