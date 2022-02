PRAIRIE VIEW A&M VS TEXAS A&M — The biggest crowd of the season and longtime rivals await the Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm. Rivals Texas A&M University share a challenging history with PVAMU, who also face a different audience with this performance. Ousted band members seek to rejoin the band, but first they must soul-search and repair their own relationships (#104). Original airdate 2/14/2022 @ 8pm.