(CNN) — Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will help announce the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday.

The categories will be broadcasted in two parts, beginning at 8:18 a.m. ET on the Academy’s digital platforms, including Oscar.com, as well as its social handles.

Below is a full list of Oscar categories that will be updated with the nominees as they are revealed later this morning.

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.

BEST PICTURE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

DIRECTOR

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

ORIGINAL SCORE

VISUAL EFFECTS

FILM EDITING

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

