Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Follow your bliss ✨ — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) February 1, 2022

Why is this my most used emoji? 😑 #notamused #mood — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) February 7, 2022

Boo Doo Doo Dooooooooo

Thank you Stella 😊

This was a lovely surprise 😂 @TomatoSandwichh pic.twitter.com/XCdp9RUFqE — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) February 3, 2022

It’s rare for 49-year old Black woman filmmaker who doesn’t act to receive an invitation for a fashion cover shoot. Doesn’t happen. At least not before the rebellious @laurabrown99 rang me. How lovely. I see you, @InStyle! Thank you for seeing me. pic.twitter.com/FbwINkBQlp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 3, 2022

The cast and crew of @cw_kungfu season 2 wishing you a happy, safe healthy and prosperous year of the Tiger!!! 🐯#happylunarnewyear pic.twitter.com/lXKzyznFr8 — Tzi Ma (@tzima8) February 1, 2022

Yeh ok I do crosswords in pen sue me — Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) February 2, 2022