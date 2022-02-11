This event includes a dialogue about the history of The Green Book and its relevance today, details about Black & Tan Hall’s new digital Seattle Green Book Tour, plus special tours of an important installation of oil paintings on view at the museum

WHAT:

Drop by Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) on February 19 for a special Black History Month Celebration. Co-presented by The Black Heritage Society of Washington State, Black & Tan Hall, Bonnie Hopper-Artist, Chris Hopper-Producer, and The Washington State Historical Society, this event features thoughtful dialogue, and a special art installation to honor the influential history of Seattle’s early Black jazz scene.

The Negro Motorist Green Book was hailed as the “bible of Black travel”. First published from 1936 to 1967 during Jim Crow segregation, it identified state by state the establishments deemed friendly, safe, and willing to serve Black people. Join us at MOHAI as we apply a contemporary lens to segregation, Black migration, and the rise of leisure travel. Learn about Black & Tan Hall’s new digital Seattle Green Book Tour which follows the Jackson Street corridor and enjoy a special installation of oil paintings, The Black and Tan Collection.

WHEN:

February 19, 2022

10 am – 4 pm

DETAILS:

The Negro Motorist Green Book was hailed as the “bible of Black travel”. First published from 1936 to 1967 during Jim Crow segregation, it identified state by state the establishments deemed friendly, safe, and willing to serve Black people. Join us at MOHAI as we apply a contemporary lens to segregation, Black migration, and the rise of leisure travel. Learn about Black & Tan Hall’s new digital Seattle Green Book Tour which follows the Jackson Street corridor and enjoy a special installation of oil paintings, The Black and Tan Collection.

Schedule of events:

11 am-12:30 pm “Making Our Way” – A dialogue about the history of The Green Book and its relevance today. Presentations from The Black Heritage Society of Washington State, Black & Tan Hall, and the Washington State Historical Society.

12:30 pm-4 pm –Tours of The Black and Tan Collection with Artist Bonnie Hopper and Producer Chris Hopper

WHERE:

MOHAI Faye G. Allen Grand Atrium

COST:

Free with Museum Admission, Free for MOHAI and BHS Members

ABOUT MOHAI

MOHAI is dedicated to enriching lives through preserving, sharing, and teaching the diverse history of Seattle, the Puget Sound region, and the nation. As the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington, the museum engages communities through interactive exhibits, online resources, and award-winning public and youth education programs. For more information about MOHAI, please visit mohai.org, or call (206) 324-1126. Facebook: facebook.com/seattlehistory Twitter: @MOHAI.