SERIES PREMIERE

NEW BEGINNINGS – Simone (Geffri Maya) is excited to move into her dorm and start navigating life on her own terms, but her past choices present unexpected setbacks. Eager to turn the baseball team around, Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) are thrown an even bigger curve ball than they were anticipating. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) faces the consequences of her actions, and what that means for her future. Netta Walker, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde and Mitchell Edwards also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (#101). Original airdate 2/21/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.