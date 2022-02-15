PROTECTING OTHERS – With Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) determination to protect his teammates from unjust punishment, he puts his own future at risk. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) question their post-graduation plans only to find the answers where they least expect it. Asher (Cody Christian) is too proud to ask for help to pay for his dream college and takes his frustration out on the people trying to help him. Coop (Bre-Z) makes a heartbreaking decision when it comes to Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu.) Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur) deal with the aftermath of what happened to GW. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty & Obiageli Odimegwu. (#408). Original airdate 2/21/2022 @ 8pm.