Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Dateline: Indio, CA, United States INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

(CNN) — As municipalities around the country begin to relax their Covid-19 mandates, Coachella and Stagecoach have announced that they are dropping vaccination and mask requirements for concert goers.

The two music festivals, which are held outside, will no longer require the Covid-19 safety requirements, including testing.

“As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” a the festival announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Coachella shared the information in the updated health, safety and rules section of its site.

California’s two largest music festivals were canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Stagecoach is a country music festival held annually in Indio, California.

This year’s event will run from April 29 to May 1, with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

Coachella is also held in Indio and will run over two weekends: April 15 to April 17 and April 22 to April 24.

This year’s headliners are Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye “Ye” West.

