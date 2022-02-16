ARE WE THERE YET? – With Naomi (Kaci Walfall) still shaken by her terrifying encounter with the bounty hunter, Dee (Alexander Wraith) continues training her on controlling her thoughts and emotions and, therefore, her powers. Meanwhile, as Naomi and Nathan (Daniel Puig) rekindle their romance, the class sets off on an exciting week-long camping excursion. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme. Jason Ganzel wrote the episode directed by Stephanie Turner (#105). Original airdate 2/22/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.