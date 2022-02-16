THINGS TAKE A TURN ON SARAH’S (INDE NAVARETTE) BIG DAY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois. Tayler Buck also stars. The episode was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Rina Mimoun & Adam Mallinger (#205). Original airdate 2/22/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.