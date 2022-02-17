PROTOCAL – With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot (#712). Original airdate 2/23/2022 @ 8pm.