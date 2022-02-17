Cam McLeod/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cam McLeod/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (10758109bp) Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce \'Yellowstone\' TV Show, Season 3 - 2020 A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.

(CNN) — An actor for the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone” says he will not be attending the SAG Awards this month due to the event’s Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

Forrie J. Smith, who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the show, posted a video on Instagram which has since been deleted, but not before being shared on social media. In the video Smith apologized for not being able to attend the awards ceremony.

“I mean no offense to anyone,” Smith said. “I’m not vaccinated and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.”

He added that he “will not get vaccinated.”

“I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses,” Smith said. “I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”

CNN viewed the video on Smith’s verified Instagram account before it was deleted.

According to the SAG Awards, all ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of a negative lab-based Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours of the event, and a negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event.

Smith said he had been looking forward to walking the red carpet in his cowboy hat and boots “and representing my culture and heritage.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Paramount for comment.

The SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET on February 27. TBT and TBS are owned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company.

