TEAMWORK – Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them. Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise. Also starring Jenny Boyd, Chris Lee, and Leo Howard. The episode was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Brett Matthews & Price Peterson (#406). Original airdate 2/24/2022 @ 9pm.